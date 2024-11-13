Police discover drug, detain nine in Afghanistan

Kandahar, Nov 13 (IANS) The counter-narcotics police have discovered a huge quantity of illicit drugs, including heroin, and arrested nine alleged drug traffickers in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province, provincial police spokesman Mullah Asadullah Jamshid said on Wednesday.

The contraband, which includes 3 kg heroin, 122 kg opium poppy, 2 kg hashish and more than two tons of material used in manufacturing heroin, was discovered during a series of recent operations, the official said.

Police also destroyed 2.5 acres of hashish farm recently, the official said, adding that no one would be allowed to produce or smuggle illegal drugs in the province, according to Xinhua news agency.

In a similar drive, police discovered 900 kg of illegal drugs, including 48 kg heroin, and took into custody four individuals on the charge of smuggling the contraband in western Afghanistan's Nimroz province a month ago.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.