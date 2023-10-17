Poland's opposition likely to form new govt: Exit poll

Warsaw, Oct 17 (IANS) Poland's opposition is likely to form the country's new government as an updated exit poll revealed that the parties will jointly win a majority in Parliament.

According to the latest results published by global polling research firm Ipsos, although the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has come first in the country's parliamentary elections, with 36.1 per cent of the vote in a United Right coalition with smaller groups, it failed to muster a majority, reports Xinhua news agency.

On the part of the opposition, the Civic Coalition (KO) finished in second place with 31.0 per cent, the Third Way alliance came third with 14.4 per cent, and the New Left party came fourth with 8.6 per cent, according to the survey.

In terms of seats in the Sejm -- the 460-member lower house of Parliament -- the KO is expected to win 158 seats, the Third Way alliance 61 and the New Left 30.

Jointly, the opposition can secure 249 seats, while the PiS and its ally only take 196 seats.

Ipsos said its "late poll" findings combined exit poll data with partial official results based on 90 per cent of the vote, and would vary only slightly from the final election results.

The official results of the vote were expected to be announced by Tuesday afternoon.

The National Electoral Commission said on Monday that the turnout of the parliamentary elections, according to data from 28.56 per cent of the electoral districts, amounted to a record 71.99 per cent.

