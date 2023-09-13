Poland to extend embargo on Ukrainian grain

Warsaw, Sep 13 (IANS) Poland will continue to ban imports of grain from Ukraine even if the European Union does not extend its embargo beyond September 15, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's office has said.

The government "calls on the European Commission (EC) to extend the ban on grain imports from Ukraine after September 15, 2023. Otherwise, Poland will independently introduce such a ban at the national level", Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement from the office.

Such ban concerns the imports of four agricultural products: wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, it said.

In May, the European Commission imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukraine to Poland and four other European countries. The restrictions are due to expire on September 15.

"The Polish government does not accept a situation in which the Polish market is destabilized by Ukrainian grain," the prime minister's office said.

