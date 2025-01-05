PM’s anti-AAP remarks validate that Congress did a lot to develop Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday spotted a compliment for his party and its previous Delhi government in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of the AAP government for ruining the capital city.

“Not just the PM but every Delhiite is saying that the AAP government has ruined Delhi. This is also an indirect appreciation for the commendable development carried out by the previous Congress government,” Dikshit told IANS.

“We as Congress workers are highlighting this achievement of the Congress before voters,” said Dikshit, three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s son, who is contesting the upcoming Assembly elections against AAP National Convenor and stilling MLA Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Lambasting Kejriwal for corruption and wasteful expenditure on the renovation of his former official residence, Dikshit welcomed the nod for an audit of the PWD’s spending on the building which the former Chief Minister wanted to use for his lavish parties.

“I have also seen a draft audit report which showed an initial estimate of Rs 8 crore for the project. We must remember that after a tender is finalised the amount cannot be raised even by a rupee. The only permissible thing is that the cost of some components can be revised upwardly,” he said.

“In this case, the estimate could have risen to Rs 11 crore but they allowed an expenditure of Rs 32 lakh on the renovation work,” he said, highlighting how wasteful expenditure was made on furniture, TVs and curtains.

“The CM residence was renovated as if a royal was spending money on a building to create a facility for his leisure activities,” he said.

On the issue of illegal infiltrators settled in Delhi, Dikshit said he was all for identifying and deporting illegal foreigners. “Our own citizens should not be harassed in the name of weeding out infiltrators,” he said.

The Congress leader also trained his gun on former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his controversial 'road like Priyanka's cheeks' remarks.

“It is condemnable that such words have been used against a woman. Irrespective of the fact that Priyanka ji is a politician and a public figure, such a comment cannot be expected from a fellow politician,” he said.

Dikshit hoped that the police or the Congress would file a case against the culprit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.