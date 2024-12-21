PM Modi's visit to labour camp in Kuwait underscores government's resolve for welfare of Indian workers abroad

Kuwait City, Dec 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with a cross-section of Indian workers during his visit to a labour camp in Mina Abdullah area of Kuwait, his first official programme after arriving in the West Asian nation on a historic visit, earlier in the day.

The labour camp has a workforce of around 1500 Indian nationals hailing from different states of India.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi enquired about the well-being of Indian workers and discussed various welfare schemes initiated by the Indian government over the past 10 years.

"The visit to the labour camp is symbolic of the importance attached by the Prime Minister to the welfare of Indian workers abroad. In the last few years, the government has undertaken several technology-based initiatives such as E-Migrate portal, MADAD portal and upgraded Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana for the welfare of Indian workers abroad," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after the visit.

The government led by PM Modi remains at the forefront in providing unwavering support to its nationals at times of their need and PM's visit to the camp on Saturday assumes significance, especially after the fire tragedy at a labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait City in June this year which resulted in deaths of dozens of Indian workers.

Within hours of assuming charge, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh was sent to Kuwait on the direction of Prime Minister Modi who was himself keeping track of rescue efforts on June 12 despite major political developments at home, including swearing-in ceremonies of governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has been working in a mission mode since the tragic incident, constantly checking safety measures at the labour camps and places where Indian workers are staying.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Kuwait Saturday afternoon, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Gulf nation in 43 years.

The PM received a grand welcome upon his arrival as he began his historic two-day visit, which is expected to take India's close ties with the Gulf countries to another level, at the invitation of the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Later, as he arrived at the hotel, PM received a rousing welcome by the Indian community.

"Received a heartwarming welcome from the vibrant Indian diaspora in Kuwait. Their energy, love and unwavering connection to India are truly inspiring. Grateful for their enthusiasm and proud of their contributions to strengthening ties between our nations," said PM Modi.

He also met 101-year-old Mangal Sain Handa, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer who now resides in Kuwait, besides receiving copies of Ramayana and Mahabharata translated in Arabic language by Abdullah Baron and published by Abdullateef Alnesef.

"Happy to see Arabic translations of the Ramayan and Mahabharat. I compliment Abdullah Al-Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef for their efforts in translating and publishing it. Their initiative highlights the popularity of Indian culture globally," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister will also be accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, following which he will be holding separate meetings with the Amir of Kuwait and the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

Delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister of Kuwait will be held thereafter during which the Prime Minister will review with the leadership of Kuwait the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including in areas such as the political, trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people ties, and the steps that both sides need to take to further enhance them.

The Crown Prince will be hosting a banquet in honour of the Indian PM. During his visit, PM Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest of the Amir of Kuwait.

"Today, I am embarking on a two-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement, earlier in the day.

"It would be an opportunity to chalk out a road map for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region. I eagerly look forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to the strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations," the statement added.

PM Modi also said that he remains confident that his visit will further strengthen and reinforce the special ties and bonds of friendship between the people of India and Kuwait.

