PM Modi's efforts will put India in middle of global peace and prosperity: Former PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (IANS) Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his successful visit to Japan and China, stating that his efforts would place India at the centre of global peace and prosperity.

The letter stated, "I closely followed the news of your visit to Japan and China. I am relieved, like millions of Indians, that you have been actively pursuing alternatives after the United States started an unreasonable and unjust tariff war. I trust you had a very successful visit, and India will reap the benefits of your negotiations and new initiatives."

"The United States too will have to come around sooner than later because dharma is on our side, and our nation offers a combination of economic, demographic and democratic advantage like no other in the world," Deve Gowda said.

"The photographs and videos of yourself with President Putin and President Xi Jinping that have flooded the media across the globe communicated something beyond routine bonhomie and friendship between heads of state. It symbolised a new awakening and perhaps the beginning of a new world order that will put India in the middle of global prosperity and peace," the former stated.

"I am glad that you spoke to President Putin about ending the war in Ukraine. You have been consistent on this issue, and I am sure India's words are taken far more seriously in this regard for the sincerity it is filled with and the values it has represented historically," Deve Gowda emphasised.

"The policy of 'multi-alignment' that you have followed is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future. The world has only begun to understand its importance and pragmatism. This is a very constructive and positive formulation compared to our earlier espousal of 'non-alignment'. Times have changed, and we need a new language to pursue our fair dreams," he stated.

"We should interact with the world as per our needs, on our teams, but with also enormous civilizational grace that we possess. That will make India stand out," the former PM wrote.

"I am happy that you are determined to convert the challenge that exists before India currently into an opportunity, but without sacrificing any of its core values. To navigate the curve that our nation is in, currently, needs enormous patience and confidence. Am glad god has given you both in good measure. May he bless you with greater energy and good health," Deve Gowda concluded in his letter.

