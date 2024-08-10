PM Modi's day-long visit rekindles hope amid despair in landslide-ravaged Wayanad (Roundup)

New Delhi/Wayanad, Aug 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday returned to Delhi after visiting the landslide-struck Wayanad in Kerala where he took stock of the overall situation in the aftermath of the disaster, met and interacted with survivors, besides holding crucial meetings with top officials , including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

PM Modi returned to Delhi from the Kannur airport at around 6.10 p.m. -- three hours late -- according to his earlier announced schedule.

PM Modi arrived at the Kannur airport on Saturday morning and was received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and top Central and state government officials.

From there, he boarded a helicopter and before touching down in Wayanad, he undertook an aerial inspection of four villages which were the worst-hit in the tragedy that took place on July 30 which left 416 dead and over 150 missing.

PM Modi's first visit was to the damaged G.V.H.S. School in Vellarmala.

"How many children lost their loved ones," an emotional PM Modi asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi who were accompanying him. An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) was also present and has been camping in the affected areas for the last three days.

PM Modi was also deeply moved by seeing the damage the school has suffered and sought details from CM Vijayan about the rehabilitation of the landslide victims.

G.V.H.S. School in Vellarmala had 582 students, of which 27 students are reportedly missing.

The Prime Minister spent 15 minutes at the school and also inquired about the plans for a new school building.

His next stop was at St. Joseph's School where a relief camp has been set up. PM Modi met the survivors there who submitted that they felt "happy and reassured" after meeting the Prime Minister.

"I am extremely happy after PM Modi spoke to me and assured me that the administration is with every one of us. I spoke to him (PM Modi) in Malayalam and someone was translating. I don't have a home. After hearing me, PM Modi told me not to worry. He has assured all of us, and we feel happy about it. We all felt reassured," said Ayyapan, a Wayanad resident.

Ayyapan further said that Union Minister Suresh Gopi also assured the survivors that everyone's needs will be fulfilled.

"I am feeling much relieved after meeting PM Modi," said Ayyapan, who lost his immediate family members in the landslide.

Many survivors also got emotional and shed tears while meeting PM Modi.

The Prime Minister was also seen consoling women, men and children while listening to their stories of suffering and losses.

Among those who interacted with PM Modi also included a 16-year-old boy, Hani, who lost 11 of his family members.

PM Modi also met the 11-year-old Lavanya, who lost all her near and dear ones.

"He asked me in detail about the current situation, and how people have been dealing with this tragedy. I told him that they were being given counselling sessions as most of them were still in shock. Then the PM asked if there were adequate counsellors. I responded in the affirmative," said Dr. Charlie, who was present at the hospital, and got an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi's next stop was a local hospital where he met patients.

He also interacted with 8-year-old Avanthika, who has lost all family members except her grandmother.

"I have only seen PM Modi on TV but today, I saw him in front of me. He asked me what I want

... I did not say anything," said Avanthika.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Arun, who had struggled for survival for over six hours in deep mud but finally managed to escape.

PM Modi also spoke to a woman doctor from Orissa, Sukyarth, who, along with her husband, had come for a holiday when tragedy struck on July 30. Sukyarth's husband, also a doctor, remains missing.

Before winding up his day-long visit to the landslide-ravaged Wayanad, PM Modi chaired a special review meeting at the makeshift PMO office at the Wayanad Collectorate.

PM Modi, after going through a detailed presentation by Chief Secretary V. Venu, told those present at the meeting that he has seen similar tragedies, and is well-aware of the feelings and emotions of the affected.

The Prime Minister also asked for a detailed memorandum to be submitted to his office.

Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran who took part in the review meeting said that PM Modi has assured of all support, and will stand with Kerala.

"He (PM Modi) has asked for a detailed report. We will submit it at the earliest. His words were confidence-inspiring," said Saseendran.

Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan said that "PM Modi listened to everything we had to say".

"He heard us very patiently and spoke of his experience of what he saw during the Gujarat earthquake. The Chief Secretary submitted a detailed presentation. CM Vijayan submitted that 'the Centre should do its best and appropriately handle our memorandum'," said Rajan.

PM Modi then left Wayanad on a helicopter and reached the Kannur airport.

He was seen off by Governor Khan, CM Vijayan and other top Central and state officials.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said he appeared confident that "the visit of the Prime Minister has turned out to be a successful one", and he expects due consideration.

"Even though there are technical issues about declaring the tragedy as a national disaster, the need of the hour is a total comprehensive package for the survivors who have undergone untold miseries and trauma," said Satheesan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.