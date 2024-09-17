PM Modi to visit US for Quad and UNGA Summit from September 21

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States of America from September 21-23, during which he will also take part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by the US President Joe Biden on September 21.

"Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025. At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

The Quad meeting that PM Modi will attend along with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would be a farewell meeting for Biden, who is not running for a second term, and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is leaving his post.

Prime Minister Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, the theme of which is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow' this time.

"A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the Summit. On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister would be holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest," the MEA stated.

The Summit of the Future, according to the UN, aims to bring world leaders to chart the course of the world organisation to “accelerate efforts to meet our existing international commitments and take concrete steps to respond to emerging challenges and opportunities”

The leaders are expected to adopt the 'Pact of the Future', a visionary document that will include a Global Digital Compact that deals with both dangers and opportunities of technology.

While in New York, PM Modi will also address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22 and would be interacting with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology.

More than 25,000 people have applied for tickets to the diaspora event titled 'Modi and US, Progress Together' which will be held in the New York suburb of Uniondale.

"Prime Minister is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape," the MEA added.

