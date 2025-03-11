PM Modi pays tribute to Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Anerood Jugnauth in Mauritius

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) After arriving in Mauritius to an unprecedented welcome by the top leadership of the country at the airport and receiving a rousing reception from the Indian diaspora at the hotel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi begin his engagements in the Indian Ocean archipelago by paying homage to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the first Prime Minister and the founding father of Mauritius, at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden in Port Louis.

The Botanic Garden, formerly known as the Royal Botanic Gardens, Pamplemousses was renamed in September 1988 on the 88th birth anniversary of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, who was also the Governor General of Mauritius.

Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath at the memorial and also planted a tree along with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and also paid tributes to Sir Anerood Jugnauth, former President and former Prime Minister of Mauritius.

PM Modi will then call on the new President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool who is also hosting a State lunch in honour of the Indian PM.

Before holding a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Ramgoolam in the evening, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in Mauritius. Prime Minister Ramgoolam will also be hosting a State banquet in honour of PM Modi on Tuesday evening.

On the second and final day of his two-day State Visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius on Wednesday as the chief guest.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Mauritius since 2015 when he had outlined India's Vision SAGAR - Security and growth for All in the Region - which along with 'Neighbourhood First' policy, 'Act East' policy, 'Think West' policy and 'Connect Central Asia' policy continues to guide New Delhi's approach to the neighbourhood and beyond while strengthening historical and civilizational ties at the same time.

On the sidelines of various events, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet leaders of several political parties in Mauritius.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described his two-day visit to Mauritius as a "wonderful opportunity" to engage with a valued ally and strengthen bilateral ties.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted after landing in Port Louis early Tuesday morning, "Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors."

A gathering of 200 dignitaries, including MPs, MLAs, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and religious leaders, also extended their welcome to the Prime Minister.

Adding to the spirited reception, members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the Oberoi Hotel in Port Louis, welcoming PM Modi with 'Dhols' and garlands.

