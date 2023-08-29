PM Modi pays homage to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniv

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, also commemorated as National Sports Day.

The Prime Minister also greeted sportspersons on the occasion.

"On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary," Modi wrote on X (formerly twitter).

National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to commemorate Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand's birthday. He was one of India's greatest sportspersons and led India to three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.