PM Modi meets Vietnamese premier at Rio BRICS Summit

Rio de Janeiro, July 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the 2025 BRICS Summit here.

"Had a good conversation with PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil," PM Modi wrote on X and also shared a photograph along with the Vietnamese premier.

India and Vietnam share traditionally close and warm bilateral relations that are denominated as comprehensive strategic partnership, an official statement notes.

Mahatma Gandhi and then Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh, who led people in their struggle for independence in their respective countries, had exchanged messages with each other.

The Embassy of India at Hanoi, Vietnam mentions that "India was the Co-Chairman of the International Commission for Supervision and Control formed pursuant to the Geneva Accord of 1954. India initially maintained Consulate-level relations with the then North Vietnam (Democratic Republic of Vietnam) and South Vietnam, and later established full diplomatic relations with Vietnam on January 7, 1972. These multi-faceted relations have been developing steadily over time".

India-Vietnam relations were elevated in 2016 to ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vietnam. Notably, earlier, the relations were designated as ‘Strategic Partnership’.

The development of India-Vietnam relations are guided by a “Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People” adopted by PM Narendra and then Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc during the Virtual Summit held on December 21, 2020.

PM Modi and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong had a telephonic conversation on April 15, 2022.

In 2022, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and both countries are working together actively to further strengthen their multi-dimensional cooperation.

The state visit of Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh to India in 2024, and the meeting between PM Modi and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam in September 2024 have provided new impetus to bilateral relations, the official statement notes.

