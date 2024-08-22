PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Polish counterpart Tusk, call on President Duda today

Warsaw, Aug 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk on Thursday.

He will also call on Poland's President Andrzej Duda, and thereafter hold a meeting with business leaders.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will meet Indologists and some kabaddi players to see what is there that attracts India and Poland at the people-to-people level together, stated Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Poland, becoming the first Indian leader to visit the central European nation in 45 years.

On Wednesday, he paid tributes at The Dobry Maharaja Memorial, Kolhapur Memorial, and the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino; and later addressed the Indian community in Warsaw.

After his two-day visit to Poland, Prime Minister Modi will leave for Ukraine. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

"From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," Prime Minister Modi said in a statement released by the MEA before his departure on Wednesday.

According to MEA, the ​Prime Minister's engagements in Kyiv will touch a range of aspects of bilateral ties including political, trade, economic, investments, education, cultural, people-to-people exchanges, humanitarian assistance and others. Prime Minister Modi will also interact with the Indian community, including students during the visit. The Prime Minister's landmark visit to Ukraine will help further consolidation and expansion of bilateral ties.

