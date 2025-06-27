PM Modi extends Ashadhi Bij greetings to Kutchi community worldwide

Ahmedabad, June 27 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to people across the country, with a heartfelt message specifically addressed to the Kutchi community, both in India and around the globe.

Taking to social media, the Prime Minister posted on his X handle on Friday: "Best wishes, especially to the Kutchi community all around the world, on the special occasion of Ashadhi Bij. May the year ahead bring peace, prosperity and wonderful health for everyone."

Ashadhi Bij, celebrated on the second day of the bright fortnight of Ashadha month, holds special significance in Kutch, marking the arrival of the monsoon and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle. The festival is observed with deep cultural pride and religious fervour by Kutchis, who offer prayers for timely rains, prosperity, and well-being.

Originating from the arid yet culturally rich Kutch district of Gujarat, the Kutchi community is known for its resilience, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep-rooted traditions. The Kutch region is a melting pot of diverse ethnic groups, including Kutchi Patels, Lohanas, Memons, Jains, Sindhis, and Rabaris, among others.

The community has long been associated with business and maritime trade, historically connecting India to ports in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Today, Kutchis form a strong part of Gujarat’s economy, dominating sectors like salt production, ceramics (in Morbi), textiles (Bandhani and Ajrakh), dairy, and tourism.

The region’s unique handicrafts, embroidery, and mirror work are globally renowned, often showcased in international exhibitions and adopted by top fashion houses.

Beyond Gujarat, the Kutchi diaspora is spread across over 40 countries, including Kenya, Uganda, the UK, the US, Canada, Oman, and the UAE.

In East Africa, particularly, Kutchis were early settlers during the 19th-century trade expansions and played a pivotal role in building local economies.

In the UK, cities like London and Leicester have significant Kutchi-speaking populations, with active community centres and temples preserving their cultural roots. The diaspora maintains strong links with their ancestral homeland through charitable trusts, healthcare projects, educational initiatives, and temple donations.

Organisations such as the Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj (KLPS), Kutchhi Visha Oswal Jain Mahajan, and Kutchi Memons Welfare Trust continue to serve not only their communities but also broader social causes both locally and internationally.

