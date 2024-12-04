PM Modi condoles passing away of Indian squash legend Raj Manchanda

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the demise of India's legendary squash player Raj Manchanda, who passed away at the age of 79.

Squash legend Raj Manchanda, an Arjuna awardee and six times national champion, passed away on Sunday, said his family members.

PM Modi, taking to social media, wrote: "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Raj Manchanda Ji, a true legend of Indian squash known for his dedication and excellence. In addition to the laurels he won, it was his passion for the sport and his ability to inspire generations that truly set him apart."

"Beyond the squash court, his service to the nation was reflected in his military service too. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said further in his condolence message.

Raj Manchanda remained the undisputed champion of the Indian squash fraternity for five consecutive years, from 1977 to 1982. His reign as the squash champion remained unchallenged during this period, as none could stand up to his sporting skills.

He also represented India in the Asian Championships and world-level tournaments during this period, trouncing the most competitive faces of the game.

In 1981, he squared off against Jahangir Khan of Pakistan, a squash legend in his own right, during the Asian Championships.

His rise to prominence came in his early 30s when he won his first national title, leading the Electrical and Mechanical Engineer Corps (EME) of the Indian Army. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1983.

Manchanda captained the Indian team on multiple occasions and bagged the silver medal at the 1981 Asian Team Championships in Karachi.

Under his stewardship, the Indian squash team won its next bronze medal at the Asian Championship in Jordan, in 1984.

