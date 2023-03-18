PM to lay foundation stone for country's 1st public transport ropeway in Banaras on March 24

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first public transport ropeway in his parliamentary constituency of Banaras on March 24.

The PM will lay its foundation stone at the Cantt railway station of Varanasi, preparations for which are underway on a war-footing. After the construction of the ropeway, the path of devotees going to Kashi Vishwanath would be easier. Upon arriving at the railway station, tourists will reach Godaulia in just a few minutes and then proceed to Baba Vishwanath.

In the first phase, the ropeway will start from Cantt Railway Station and connect Godaulia intersection. During this, the ropeway will pass through a total of five stations -- Cantt Railway station, Vidyapeeth station, Rath Yatra, Girghar and Godaulia Station covering a distance of 4.5 km.

Once the ropeway is operational, the time of one to one-and-a-half hours will be reduced to 16 minutes.

Along with this, there will be a seating facility for 11 people in the ropeway car. The administration has stepped up the preparations regarding the Rs 555 crore project. A sum of Rs 31 crore has been released for the first phase.

