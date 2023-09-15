PM to launch Vishwakarma scheme on Sep 17

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM Vishwakarma scheme on September 17 on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, for the benefit of traditional artisans.

Incidentally, September 17 is also Modi's birthday.

In his August 15 speech, Modi had announced the scheme, which was cleared by the union cabinet soon after.

The scheme will be fully funded by the Centre with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore.

It aims to support and skill the people engaged in traditional crafts and will cover 18 such crafts.

Under the scheme, Vishwakarmas will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card.

They will also be given credit support and training for skill upgradation, involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

The scheme aims to strengthen and nurture the Guru-Shishya parampara or family-based practice of traditional skills by Vishwakarmas working with their hands and tools.

The prime focus of the scheme is to improve the quality as well as the reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to ensure that they are integrated with the domestic and global value chains.

Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under the scheme, namely carpenter, boat maker, armourer, blacksmith, hammer and tool kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter, sculptor, stone breaker, cobbler, mason, basket/mat/broom maker/coir weaver, doll & toy maker (traditional), barber, garland maker, washerman, tailor and fishing net maker.

