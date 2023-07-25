Playing in West Indies has its own challenge, happy with the way things went, says Rohit after series win

Port of Spain, Sep 25 (IANS) After winning the two-match series 1-0, India skipper Rohit Sharma said that playing in the West Indies has its own challenge and he is happy with the way things went for his side.

The fifth day of the second Test on Monday got washed out which meant that the match was drawn, handing the visitors a 1-0 series victory against West Indies.

"Every win is different. Playing in WI has its own challenge. Happy with the way things went. We gave it a good shot, unfortunately we couldn't get any play today. We actually went out with a positive intent yesterday. Rain had its final say. We were quite confident. You know how difficult it is batting last. We always wanted that kind of score where we wanted the opposition to go for it. There wasn't much on the surface. No play today, unfortunate for us," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

Rohit also lauded Mohammed Siraj, who was named man of the match, for his brilliant 5/60, saying that the pacer has taken such a giant step.

"Siraj, I have been watching him closely. He's taken such a giant step. He has led this attack. I don't want anyone to lead the attack. I want everyone to lead when they are having the ball in their hand. You want the entire pace battery taking the responsibility," he said.

Talking about India’s batting, the captain praised Ishan Kishan who scored his maiden Test fifty as well as Virat Kohli.

"You need guys like Ishan (Kishan). We wanted quick runs, we promoted him, he wasn't afraid. He was the first one to put his hand up. In Test matches, you need guys who stabilise the innings like what Virat (Kohli) did, he played superbly. You need a mixture of everything. We have depth, we have got variety. We are in the right place. It's about getting the job done," he said.

The 36-year-old Sharma also highlighted that he believes in getting better as a team.

"I always believe in getting better as a team. I said after the World Test Championship final as well. We've played consistent cricket. That's what we are looking at. We want to focus on all three aspects of the game. We need to be a good fielding unit. Bowlers - how they respond under pressure. What sort of mindset batters go in with under challenging conditions. That's what I am looking forward to," said Rohit.

