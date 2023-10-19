PKL: Season 10 schedule announced, Gujarat Giants to face off Telugu Titans in the opening game

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Pro Kabaddi League releases the schedule of Season 10 Stage matches to be played from Dec 2, 2023, to Feb 21, 2024. Gujarat Giants to face off against Telugu Titans in a blockbuster opening game at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The league stage will be held from Dec 2, 2023, to Feb 21, 2024. The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

“Mashal Sports is delighted to release the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 Match Schedule. As in the previous Seasons, this schedule is the result of multiple considerations and meticulous planning about PKL fan behavior and sentiments as well as the sustenance of high-quality and relevant competition all through the landmark tenth Season of our League,” said Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Pro Kabaddi League.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from December 2-7 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (Dec 8-13), Pune (Dec 15-20), Chennai (Dec 22-27), Noida (Dec 29 - Jan 3, 2024), Mumbai (Jan 5-10), Jaipur (Jan 12-17), Hyderabad (Jan 19-24), Patna (Jan 26-31), Delhi (Feb 2-7), Kolkata (Feb 9-14) and Panchkula (Feb 16-21).

The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off with the resumption of the rivalry between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans. Top stars such as Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar & Naveen Kumar are all set to mesmerize the fans through high-octane clashes on the opening weekend.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.