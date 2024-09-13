Pilot killed in light plane crash in southeast Australia

Sydney, Sep 13 (IANS) One person died in a light plane crash in the southeastern Australian state of Victoria on Friday, police said.

Victoria Police said that a man died when a light aircraft crashed on private property in Redesdale, a small town approximately 100 kilometers northwest of Melbourne, at about 12:30 p.m. local time.

In a statement, Victoria Police said that the man, who has not been formally identified, died at the scene of the crash, Xinhua news agency reported.

The pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft.

Local resident Ashley Scott told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he called emergency services after hearing a loud explosion and drove to the crash site where he saw the aircraft engulfed in flames.

