Philippine clash kills six suspected rebels

Manila, Dec 3 (IANS) Philippine troops killed six alleged rebels during a clash in Philippines, the military said on Tuesday.

The military said the fighting between the government troops and the New People's Army (NPA) broke out on Monday in Las Navas, Northern Samar province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The troops recovered the bodies of six rebels along with some weapons and ammunition at the clash site.

No soldier was killed or wounded in the encounter.

NPA rebels have been fighting government troops since 1969. Military data showed that the NPA's personnel strength has declined since its peak of around 25,000 armed members in the 1980s.

Despite its dwindling fighters, the NPA continues to launch small-scale attacks in the countryside.

