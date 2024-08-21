Pezeshkian faces key test as lawmakers begin session to confirm ministers

Tehran, Aug 21 (IANS) Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday began the session to confirm President Masoud Pezeshkian's 19 proposed ministers.

At the start of the session on giving a vote of confidence, the new President reiterated his insistence on collaboration and cooperation between his administration and Parliament, as per Iranian media reports.

"I will consider parliament's advice on my decisions," Pezeshkian said.

He called for unity and urged the lawmakers to set aside their differences.

Addressing the session, Speaker Mohammad Baqeri Qalibaf said that as many as 285 lawmakers were present for the vote of confidence, and called on the President to leave the session so that the MPs could cast their votes.

Pezeshkian submitted a list of his ministerial picks to the Parliament on August 11, almost two weeks after his swearing-in ceremony.

Among key picks are former Deputy Foreign Minister and nuclear talks negotiator Abbas Araqchi as Foreign Minister, Deputy Chief of Armed Forces and former Air Force chief, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh as the Defence Minister, and incumbent Esmaeil Khatib to retain the post of the Intelligence Minister - a post reserved for clerics.

Former Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati is the choice for Finance & Economic Affairs Minister and former IRGC officer Eskandar Momeni for the Interior Minister.

The only female nominee, Farzaneh Sadeq, has been proposed as Minister of Roads and Urban Development.

Lawmakers began debating the qualifications of the proposed ministers on August 17. Intensive sessions were held since last week to discuss the credentials and backgrounds of the proposed ministers for the vote of confidence and the review process lasted until Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after attending the last day of reviewing the qualifications of his picks for the ministerial posts on Monday, the President expressed hope that the lawmakers in the parliament will give a vote of confidence to all his proposed ministers.

He said that none of his proposed ministers had been chosen without consultations with high-level authorities.

He said his incoming administration has honoured the pledge of “national consensus” and now expects the lawmakers to demonstrate their commitment in practice by giving a vote of confidence to his cabinet.

If any of the proposed ministers fail to win a vote of confidence, Pezeshkian will have up to three months to name a replacement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.