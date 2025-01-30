People of T'gana deserve answer from Congress on unkept promises: KTR

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday said that people of Telangana deserve an answer from the Congress leadership on broken promises.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, tagged top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post on '420 promises'.

"Today marks the 420th day of dishonest rule of Congress riding on the 420 poll promises to people of Telangana. 420 days of fake guarantees, broken promises, untruthful declarations and false affidavits," KTR posted.

The BRS leader said that Mahatma Gandhi would have been ashamed to know how hopes get destroyed and lies are unabatedly sold.

"There is no greater fraud than a broken promise! People of Telangana deserve answers from AICC leadership," the BRS leader added.

Meanwhile, BRS organised unique protest across the state on Thursday over unkept promises. As a mark of protest on the failure to keep promises made during the election campaign, the BRS leaders and cadre presented a representation to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi at various places across the state.

As the protest coincided with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the BRS leaders symbolically presented representations to statues of Father of the Nation.

Alleging that Congress government failed to keep made 420 promises made during 2023 Assembly elections, the BRS organised the protest on a day when the government completed 420 days at the helm.

The BRS leaders and cadres garlanded the statues of Mahatma Gandhi before presenting the representations.

BRS leaders and their student wing BRSV president Gellu Srinivas Yadav presented a representation against the Congress government to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hyderabad.

BRS leader and former minister E. Dayakar Rao presented representation to Gandhi statue in Palakurthy constituency in Mahabubabad district.

He alleged that the Congress government failed to fulfill guarantees and promises. Dayakar Rao said that A. Revanth Reddy the government was backstabbing farmers, who are the backbone of the country.

He said that the Congress also betrayed women by going back on the promise to give them Rs 2,500 every month and a tola gold to girls at the time of marriage.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress betrayed all sections of people.

