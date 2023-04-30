Partly to generally cloudy weather likely in J&K

Srinagar, April 30 (IANS) The weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that partly to generally cloudy weather is likely to continue.

"Partly to generally cloudy weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 10.5, Pahalgam 2.2 and Gulmarg 1 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 3.8 and Leh minus 0.3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 19.6, Katra 17.3, Batote 10.2, Banihal 8.9 and Bhaderwah 8.4 as the minimum temperature.

