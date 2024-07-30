Paris Olympics: Proud to perform at biggest stage: Manu on making history by winning 2nd medal

Chateauroux (France), July 30 (IANS) On Tuesday, Manu Bhaker made history once again in less than 48 hours by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games. After her dual podium finish, the sharpshooter is on cloud nine and said she is 'proud to perform at the biggest stage' for her country.

Manu made history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal, bagging a bronze in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual event.

She then added more lustre to her success by securing her second bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team competition with Sarabjot Singh earlier on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian to win multiple medals in one edition of the Games.

The duo showcased resilience and composure, overcoming a slow start to open up a big lead before emerging 16-10 winner against South Korean pair, Lee Won Ho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in a thrilling match.

"Extremely humbled by the support and wishes that have been pouring in. This is something that I've always dreamt of. Proud to perform at the biggest stage for my country," Manu wrote on X on Tuesday.

Manu became the second Indian woman to win two Olympic medals after shuttler PV Sandhu, who clinched consecutive medals in the 2016 (silver) and 2020 (bronze) Olympics.

Manu still has the 25m pistol event left to compete in, where she will compete alongside Esha Singh, giving her a chance to win a hat-trick of medals in Paris. With several records broken, this accomplishment represents a critical turning point in Indian sports history.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.