Paraguay's Gomez to miss WC qualifier against Venezuela

Lima, Sep 12 (IANS) Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez has been ruled out of his team's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Tuesday due to injury.

The 20-year-old suffered a left thigh strain while training with the national team on the weekend, the Paraguayan Football Association said on Monday, reports Xinhua.

The entity did not immediately name a replacement for the Inter Miami player.

Paraguay and Venezuela will both be seeking their first win of the South American zone qualifying tournament when they meet in the northeastern Venezuelan city of Maturin.

The Guaranies began their campaign with a goalless home draw against Peru while Venezuela suffered a 1-0 away loss to Colombia last Thursday.

