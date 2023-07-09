Panel probing Dudhwa tiger deaths submits report

Lucknow, July 9 (IANS) The committee formed to evaluate reasons for tiger deaths in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) has submitted its report.The four-member committee has suggested some measures to check such deaths in future.

Uttar Pradesh forest Minister Arun Saxena had rushed to the DTR after the deaths were reported. He had said lapses in monitoring and patrolling of big cats had primarily been noticed due to which such incidents took place.

Deaths of four tigers were reported between April 21 and June 9 this year following which a committee was set up by the state government to probe the matter.

No foul play has been noticed by experts during the probe.

"The committee says 70 per cent of sanctioned posts of forest guards are vacant while 50 per cent of the posts of foresters are also vacant," according to a senior forest official.

The lacunae in monitoring were being linked to the fact that one of the tigers that succumbed to injuries was suspected to be a result of fighting with another feline in Mailani range.

The worm-infested, mutilated carcass was recovered from Kukargarha tal (water-pool) in Mailani range of Kishanpur sanctuary, a part of DTR.

The latest tiger casualty was reported on June 9. A two-year-old tigress died on June 3, a four-year-old tiger died on May 31 and a two-year tiger on April 21. A leopard had died from infighting in a crop field in south Kheri Forest division.

