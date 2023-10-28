Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza exceeds 7,700

Gaza, Oct 28 (IANS) The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,703, the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said on Saturday.

So far, 19,743 Palestinians have been injured since the "fighting" broke out, it said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has launched massive airstrikes and ground operations against Gaza in retaliation for a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israeli military targets and towns on October 7, which has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.

