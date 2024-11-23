Pakistan's ANF arrests 10 suspects in drug smuggling operations

Islamabad, Nov 23 (IANS) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) of Pakistan arrested 10 individuals involved in drug smuggling in operations across the country, said a statement.

The spokesman of the ANF said on Friday that the personnel of the anti-narcotics force conducted nine operations, recovering over 10 kg of narcotics worth more than 2.2 million Pak rupees (around $7,920), Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the official, the ANF forces confiscated 9.15 kg of Hashish, 994 grams of heroin, and 570 grams of Ice, or methamphetamine, during the operations.

The ANF made raids and arrested smugglers during the operations in the cities of Gujarat, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Lahore, and Multan.

All suspects have been charged under the Narcotics Control Act of Pakistan, and further investigations are underway to dismantle the drug smuggling networks, said the spokesperson.

