Pakistani authorities slammed for illegal detention of Baloch leader, other activists

Quetta, June 28 (IANS) Nadia Baloch, sister of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Central Organiser Mahrang Baloch, on Saturday appealed to lawyers, human rights organisations, the Baloch public, and all political leaders to raise their voice for the immediate release of the BYC leader and other activists who have been "illegally detained" by the Pakistani authorities.

"My sister, Dr. Mahrang Baloch, and her companions were illegally detained on March 22 under the black law of 3MPO or the Maintenance of Public Order. Since then, we've knocked on every legal door, exhausted every lawful means to secure their release," Nadia said in a video message released by the BYC.

"According to the law, their detention period ended on June 22. Bibarg Baloch was due to end on June 25. Under 3MPO, a Review Board including the Chief Justice and senior judges must convene, review their case, and personally hear them. But no such board was ever formed," she stated.

On repeated queries regarding the legal grounds on which they were still imprisoned she said, "the only response we received was baseless excuses that the ‘situation outside isn’t suitable', so they are being held for 15 more days".

Nadia challenged that no individual has the authority to extend their detention and only a formal Review Board can decide, adding that no official notification was provided.

"We went to the jail and waited the entire day. When we insisted, they finally brought a document but strictly forbade us from copying or photographing it. We were shown nothing official. No Review Board ever met. This is a completely illegal act," she mentioned

Raising concern she said that under such lawlessness, even breathing has become unsafe, and "these black laws are suffocating us all".

Earlier in the day, in a letter to the Civil Society Friends and Media, Nadia expressed deep concern about her sister, stating that Mahrang is under immense psychological pressure in prison.

She highlighted that the health of the BYC leader has deteriorated dramatically, and she has been sick for the past three days without access to proper medical care.

"Last night, she became severely unwell and experienced repeated vomiting. A doctor was finally called this morning, but the delay in medical attention is unacceptable. I fear that she is being deliberately kept in conditions that are worsening her health, and I am deeply concerned that her food may be contaminated. This morning, I visited the jail to meet her. My sister, Iqra, wasn't allowed to meet her. I met her only for a couple of minutes. She looked extremely weak, sick, and fragile," Nadia stated.

Besides that, Nadia mentioned that Mahrang has repeatedly complained about surveillance cameras, the lack of proper beds, food, and the violation of her rights as a political prisoner.

"Despite these hardships, she remains strong in her spirit. But she is sick and we fear for her life. Internet services were shut down in Quetta today so that we can't amplify her voice. I urge you all to continue raising your voices for her and all detained Baloch prisoners," Nadia concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.