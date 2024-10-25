Pakistan religious leader writes letter to President Zardari, expresses concern at Zakir Naik's 'anti-Christian' remarks

Sahiwal (Pakistan), Oct 25 (IANS) Reverend Azad Marshall, President Bishop of the Synod, the Church of Pakistan, Reverend Azad Marshall, in a recent letter to President Asif Ali Zardari, expressed his concern regarding the remarks made by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik about the Christian community and their faith during his recent visit to the country as a state guest.

Naik's visit, which concluded last week, included numerous public speeches and individual discussions.

In the letter, Marshall said, "Zakir Naik's public addresses have caused significant distress within our (Christian) community, as he openly questioned the authenticity of our faith, discredited our sacred texts, and made statements that undermine the beliefs of Christian pastors and scholars."

The letter said that Naik's remarks not only caused "religious offence but also undermined the national pride of all Pakistanis, regardless of their faith".

The letter also criticises the Pakistani government for lack of a formal expression of regret regarding Naik's comments, which has "further intensified the sense of marginalisation" felt by the Christian community, despite the government's repeated assurances of upholding religious harmony and mutual respect for all.

Marshall, in the letter, urged the Pakistan government to take immediate and effective steps "to prevent such divisive and harmful" incidents, particularly those occurring under state sponsorship, from happening in the future.

He has referred to Quaid-e-Azam's historic address to the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan in 1947, asserting that Naik "disrespected" the founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah's vision in his public gatherings as a state guest, which is "unfortunate".

"Zakir Naik's comments were done in open forums where our Pastors and scholars were denied the opportunity to adequately respond or correct the misinformation spread by his ill-informed views," Marshall added.

Pakistan's Christian leaders have written to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking action against Zakir Naik for allegedly discrediting their faith during his ongoing tour of the country.

The controversial Islamic preacher arrived in Pakistan at the government's invitation on a month-long visit during which he delivered "controversial" lectures in cities like Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. It is his first visit to Pakistan in three decades -- the last time he visited was in 1992.

Zakir Naik wanted in India for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches, left the country in 2016. He was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed.

He also regretted that the Pakistani government did not express any concern over Naik's "anti-Christian" remarks.

The plight of minorities in Pakistan has been worsening in recent years. Reports highlight severe issues, including religious violence, with accusations of blasphemy often leading to violent repercussions.

