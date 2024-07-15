Pakistan government to ban Imran Khan's PTI party

Islamabad, July 15 (IANS) Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced on Monday that the Shehbaz Sharif government has decided to impose a ban on rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, coupled with a plan to file a treason case against its founder and the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Supreme Court.

Tarar, who addressed a press conference in Islamabad, stated that the government has ample evidence to impose a ban on PTI and initiate legal proceedings against the party and its top leadership.

"There have been recent efforts to create unrest in the country. A film trailer titled 'Saat Khoon Maaf' was also a cruel intention to label some individuals as being above the law," he said.

"The government will also take action against several prominent figures, including former President Dr. Arif Alvi, PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri," he added.

Tarar mentioned that treason cases under Article 6 of the constitution, which would include blockade of their CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) and passports, will be lodged against the top PTI leaders.

"A parliamentary resolution would also be brought against them," he said.

The minister criticised Imran Khan for being the "worst leader", accusing him of establishing the precedent of imprisoning women and daughters while pointing at the arrests of Faryal Talpur, sister of current President Asif Ali Zardari, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of Punjab and daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif during the time when he was the country's Prime Minister.

Experts reckon the ban on PTI as the proverbial last nail with the government and the military establishment vowing to put an end to Imran Khan's political career and PTI's existence.

"Imran Khan and his party has still not been forgiven for what they did on May 9 and 10 last year when military installations were attacked and vandalised by PTI supporters and leaders, which undoubtedly was a pre-planned and strategised attack," said political analyst Adnan Shaukat.

"At the same time, it is also true that Imran Khan and his party are getting relief from the courts in legal cases because of the ongoing war between the judiciary and the military establishment. PTI is back in the parliament because of the Supreme Court order and may get more benefits from the ongoing fight between the judiciary and establishment. It is because of this that the government is being used by the military to diminish Imran Khan," he added.

The ruling government is also planning to file a case on Imran Khan government's decision to dissolve the assemblies during April 2022, through advice given by the PM house to then President Alvi.

The government maintains that the move, later quashed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, constitutes an attempt to abrogate or subvert the constitution, which comes under high treason.

Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan states that any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or show or force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.

It further adds that any person aiding, or abetting (or collaborating) the acts mentioned shall not be validated by any court including the Supreme Court and High Court.

The procedure to refer to Article 6 would require the government to file a reference against Imran Khan, Dr. Arif Alvi and Qasim Suri in the Supreme Court and file treason cases against them while also initiating the same actions to impose a ban on PTI.

