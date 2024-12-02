Pakistan: Four militants killed as police foil terror bid in Punjab

Islamabad, Dec 2 (IANS) Four militants were killed and two policemen injured when police in Pakistan's east Punjab province repelled a terrorist attack, an official statement said.

The incident happened on Sunday in the Mianwali district of the province, where some 20 militants stormed a police station, the district's police said in a statement.

The police inside the station were alert, and because of its prompt response, "the terrorists' plot was foiled, and they fled the scene," reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

The attack triggered a fire exchange between the two sides in which the militants were killed, it said.

Police took custody of the bodies, and an investigation is underway to probe their identities.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

