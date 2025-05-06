Pakistan: Five paramilitary troops killed, six injured in Balochistan bomb attack

Islamabad, May 6 (IANS) At least five paramilitary personnel were killed and six others injured in a roadside bomb attack targetting a security convoy in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Tuesday, security sources said.

The incident happened at about 11:45 am local time (0645 GMT) in the Kachhi district, when an improvised explosive device struck a Frontier Corps convoy, the sources told Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity.

"The convoy, comprising six vehicles, was on a routine movement when the explosion took place, resulting in the deaths and injuries," officials confirmed.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace those responsible for the attack.

The injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment, with several reported to be in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. However, local security sources noted that the Balochistan Liberation Army-Azad faction (BLA-A) maintains a strong presence in the region, with several other small armed groups also believed to operate in the vicinity.

Last week, a major attack by the Fateh Squad of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan’s Mongochar area of Kalat district, resulted in destruction of several government buildings, and blocking of the Quetta-Karachi highway.

Security sources said that the BLA militants blocked the Quetta-Karachi Highway, halting the traffic and searching several vehicles, including passenger buses.

They said that the armed militants entered the Mongochar market, taking control of several government buildings, including the offices of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Judicial Complex and National Bank of Pakistan, setting them on fire.

“The buildings suffered major damage due to the fire. The militants fled the area before the security forces arrived,” sources said.

The attack was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) Fateh Squad, stating that the operations are part of what they claim as the “struggle for liberation”.

