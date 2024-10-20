Pakistan: 2 militants killed, 5 arrested in Balochistan

Islamabad, Oct 20 (IANS) Two militants were killed and five others arrested in two separate operations in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province over the last three days, according to the Pakistan Army.

In the Pishin district of the province on Saturday, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of militants, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Five militants were arrested, and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were seized during the operation, the statement said.

The arrested terrorists were involved in multiple militant attacks and were planning to target security forces as well as civilians, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the statement.

The other operation happened earlier on Thursday when two militants were killed in an exchange of fire in Balochistan's Zhob district, the ISPR said.

In the ensuing sanitisation of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered in large quantities, the statement added.

