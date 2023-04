Pak arch rivals PML-N, PTI agree for indirect talks

Islamabad, April 17 (IANS) After more than a year of simmering political tensions between the ruling coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the opposition Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), it seems the ice has started melting with both sides forming panels to engage in indirect dialogue.

The impasse between the two warring parties was broken by Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq, who held meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI chief Imran Khan on April 15 and reported a "positive response" from both sides for holding talks on the issue of elections, Dawn news reported.

Now, both parties -- instead of engaging in a direct dialogue -- will route their talks through the JI.

In a positive response to the "consensus offensive" of the JI, the PML-N tasked Ayaz Sadiq and Saad Rafique to hold talks while the PTI formed a three-member panel com­prising Pervez Khattak, Mehmoodur Rashid, and Ejaz Chaudhry for the task.

Sources in PML-N said Sadiq and Saad Rafique were given a go-ahead to approach the JI for talks.

However, the PTI also reiterated its stance of seeking date for polls, Dawn reported.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said PTI had begun consultations to take all opposition parties into confidence over elections across the country. He said PTI has already had meetings with the JI, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakis­tan (TLP), and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

"We have met and urged all political parties (outside ruling coalition) to join hands and put up resistance against the PDM that is avoiding elections," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.