Over 80,000 people evacuated in China amid heavy rainfall

Guangzhou, Sep 9 (IANS) Over 80,000 people in south China's Guangdong Province have been evacuated to safety due to heavy rainfall and flooding, according to the provincial flood, drought and typhoon control headquarters.

Typhoon Haikui and monsoon have brought torrential rains to many cities and counties in the Pearl River Delta region since Thursday, causing urban flooding, landslides, road closures and other hazardous situations.

The provincial disaster reduction commission raised the emergency disaster relief response to Level II at 6 p.m. on Friday, and 15 cities have initiated flood control emergency responses, Xinhua news agency reported.

Schools have been suspended across the cities of Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Jiangmen, and in some parts of Foshan, Dongguan and Guangzhou.

A total of 47 rail services have been suspended, and traffic controls have been implemented, including the closure of 79 road sections, six toll booths and a bridge.

According to the Guangdong Provincial Meteorological Bureau, heavy or exceptionally heavy rains will lash western parts of Guangdong and southern parts of the Pearl River Delta from Friday evening to Saturday.

