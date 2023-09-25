Over 500,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Sep 25 (IANS) Myanmar Police seized over 500,000 stimulant tablets in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint anti-narcotic task force raided the suspect's house in Namhkam township on Friday and found 534,000 stimulant tablets worth more than 267 million kyats (about $0.13 million), it added on Sunday.

Similarly, on Saturday, the police searched the motorcycle driven by a suspect in Myitkyina township, northern Myanmar's Kachin state and seized 1,900 stimulant tablets and 297 gram of heroin, the committee said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The suspects were charged under the Southeast Asian country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations were underway, it said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.