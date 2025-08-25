Over 300 homes in Vadodara achieve power bill freedom thanks to PM’s solar initiative

Vadodara, Aug 25 (IANS) Residents of Vishwamitry Township in Amar Kunj Cooperative Housing Society, Vadodara, Gujarat, are full of praise for the Central Government’s PM Suryaghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Thanks to the scheme, over 300 homes in the township have installed rooftop solar panels, leading to zero electricity bills for the residents.

"We are no longer burdened by electricity bills," says Kamlesh Shinde, one of the beneficiaries. The scheme has brought significant financial relief, especially for women managing household budgets, and some families are even earning additional income by selling surplus electricity generated from their solar panels.

Roopa Randive, another resident, highlights how affordable and convenient solar energy has become. She shared that her home has benefited immensely and expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching such a transformative initiative.

Dattatreya Nimkar, also a beneficiary, mentioned that he hasn’t paid an electricity bill in the last three years. In fact, he now earns money by selling unused power units back to the grid.

In the Manjalpur area of Vadodara, homes in Vishwamitry Township are now fully powered by solar energy, running appliances like air conditioners, fans, and televisions without relying on conventional electricity. The PM Suryaghar Yojana has not only provided freedom from electricity expenses but has also turned households into self-sustaining power producers.

The success of this scheme in Vishwamitry Township has inspired neighbouring communities to explore similar solar power solutions.

Residents also appreciate the environmental benefits, as the use of solar energy reduces dependence on fossil fuels and helps lower their carbon footprint. Many believe that wider adoption of solar power will contribute significantly to India’s clean energy goals and sustainable development.

The positive impact on both their finances and the environment has made the PM Suryaghar initiative a celebrated model for other urban and rural housing societies across the country.

