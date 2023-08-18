Over 22,000 Bihar students served notices for not returning study loan

Patna, Aug 18 (IANS) Bihar State Finance Corporation (BSFC) has served notices to over 22,000 students who were now employed, but refused to return loan amounts which they had taken for their studies.

According to an official, BSFC has identified 22,849 students who have got jobs in various sectors. The state headquarter has asked the district BSFC to take action against the offenders, and accordingly, the officials served notices to them.

A maximum of 1,889 offenders are from Patna district. Besides Patna, 1150 students of Araria, 925 students of Samastipur, 873 of Muzaffarpur, 866 of Gaya and 823 of Supaul district have failed to repay the amount to the corporation.

The students had taken loans under Bihar government's special project called Bihar Student Credit Card Policy (BSCCP), after the approval of district BSFC.

Under this facility, students are entitled to take study loans and return the money without any interest to the corporation after obtaining jobs.

BSFC also gives one year time to those students who have taken loans for studies and obtained jobs, to repay the amount in installments.

BSFC also gives facilities to those students who failed to get jobs after their study period is over but passed the examinations. Such students have to file online affidavits before BSFC, every six months. So far, 4312 students have filed affidavits with BSFC under the same category.

