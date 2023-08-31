Over 20,000 Ukrainian troops get training in UK

Kiev, Aug 31 (IANS) More than 20,000 Ukrainian military personnel have already received training in the UK, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has said in a statement.

Apart from training, the UK provided the Ukrainian soldiers with military items as part of the international training Operation Interflex, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

In particular, Ukrainian troops received military uniform and footwear, bulletproof vests and helmets, as well as tactical glasses and gloves, first aid kits, and other types of equipment, it said.

According to the statement, the UK military support for Ukraine has exceeded 2.3 billion pounds (about $2.9 billion).

Launched in the summer of 2022, Operation Interflex is a UK-led international training program for Ukrainian recruits.

