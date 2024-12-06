Over 12,000 Mongolian children vaccinated against HPV

Ulan Bator, Dec 6 (IANS) At least 12,847 children aged 11 have been vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV) as part of Mongolia's nationwide campaign, as per the country's Health Ministry, reports said.

The vaccination drive, officially launched late last month, aims to combat cervical cancer -- a significant public health concern in Mongolia.

Hospitals across the country are offering free HPV vaccinations to 11-year-old girls and boys with parental or guardian consent, following the government's decision in December 2023 to include the HPV vaccine in the National Immunisation Schedule for this age group, Xinhua news agency reported citing local media.

According to the ministry, there are more than 78,600 children aged 11 in Mongolia, a country with a population of 3.5 million, eligible for the vaccination campaign.

The initiative forms a key part of Mongolia's broader strategy to reduce HPV-related cancers, particularly cervical cancer, which is the second most common cancer among women in the country and the fourth most prevalent cancer overall.

In 2023, Mongolia recorded 425 new cases of cervical cancer and 165 related deaths within its population of 3.5 million. Additionally, approximately 4,700 women are currently undergoing treatment for the disease, according to the National Center for Cancer Research and Control (NCCD).

By prioritising HPV vaccination, Mongolia aims to significantly decrease the incidence of cervical cancer and other HPV-related illnesses, safeguarding the health of its future generations.

