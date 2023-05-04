Over 1 mn sanitary product packs delivered to schools in NZ this yr

Wellington, May 4 (IANS) The New Zealand government has continued with the program of free sanitary hygiene products in schools this year, delivering more than 1 million period item packs to schools across the country, Education Minister Jan Tinetti said on Thursday.

"Some students don't come to school during their period because they don't have access to or can't afford period products. Providing them for free at school means students are more comfortable and more likely to want to be there," Tinetti said while visiting Wellington's Naenae College to hear first-hand information on how students are benefiting from the program.

Naenae College is one of the 2,126 schools currently participating in the government initiative, reports Xinhua news agency.

The school has ordered 4,164 packs of period products and installed four dispensers in its campus.

"Young people should not be missing out on time learning in the classroom or other events and opportunities because they aren't comfortable going to school while on their period," Tinetti said, adding it also goes some way towards reducing costs on families.

The Ministry of Education is also developing a series of resources to support young people and help reduce the stigma around menstruation.

"Even today, periods aren't discussed openly, and can make young people in particular feel stressed and insecure," Tinetti said, adding the program has an educational element to help young people to understand and embrace their bodies.

The first resource from the series is a comic titled "It's all good!", which can be read by pre- and early menstruating students.

It is now available online through the Ministry of Education website and schools can order printed copies, said the Minister.

