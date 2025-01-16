Outside factors doesn't matter; players focus on contributing to the team: Akash Deep

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Reflecting over reports that hinted at a rift within the team during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Indian fast bowler Akash Deep dismissed those reports and said such factors doesn’t really affect the team's unity as players are focused on their on-field performance.

After the huge 184-run defeat to Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, reports of disquiet in the Indian dressing room emerged, claiming that head coach Gautam Gambhir is believed to have said, 'Bahut ho gaya' (I’ve had enough) in his speech, with the dressing room environment being ‘far from ideal’.

"It doesn’t really matter... During the game, a player’s focus is always on what they can contribute to the team because in Test cricket, you have to be fully engaged throughout. If you’re even a little bit detached from the game, you could miss out on the entire match. I don’t think these outside factors really matter to the team, because everyone’s focused on what’s happening on the field," Akash told IANS.

India and Australia Test cricket rivalry is considered one of the most prestigious in a five-day game. The two countries have a competitive history, and cricket fields are often turned into battlegrounds with a mix of verbal volleys and physical altercations.

"That was the highest level of cricket. In Test cricket, there is no higher level in the world right now. The competition was very tough, and it felt like we were playing a 5-day match with the intensity of a T20. It was also really enjoyable because when you get fully involved in Test cricket, you don’t even realise that it's a 5-day match. For me, it was the best series as a fast bowler to learn from," Akash said.

World No.1 fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was a standout performer in the series for India, claiming 32 wickets at an average of 13.06. His devastating bowling that left Australia reeling on multiple occasions adjudged him the Player of the Series award.

Akash mentioned that while he enjoys playing alongside Bumrah, he also feels added pressure, as the batter tends to focus on attacking the other bowler when Bumrah doesn't concede runs.

"When you bowl alongside such a great bowler, there is extra pressure. Bumrah bhai doesn’t give away runs and takes wickets, so the batter tends to focus on putting pressure on the other bowler. I really enjoy bowling with him. It’s good to discuss the small technical issues in bowling with him and learn from him.

After India's 1-3 loss in the Test series in Australia, the team management's implementation of strict guidelines for national players to participate in domestic cricket. Now the the likes of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have confirmed their availability for the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches of their respective teams.

"Our domestic cricket will rise significantly when players like Rohit, Virat, and Pant play in it. This will bring energy not only to the opposition bowlers but also to our own team. When we play with this mindset, the game will naturally grow, and the level of competition in domestic cricket will rise as well," Akash said.

