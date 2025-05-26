Single Movie OTT Release: Sree Vishnu's Fun Comedy to Stream Early on Prime Video?

Sree Vishnu, who has been on a blockbuster run at the box office with back-to-back hits, has managed to score yet another hit at the movies with Single. The movie, starring Vennela Kishore, Ketika Sharma, and Ivana, entertained audiences who came to the theaters for a few laughs, and the movie delivered what it promised big time.

Directed by Caarthick Raju and produced by Geetha Arts, Single is a proper entertainer, and Sree Vishnu ensured to use his typical comic timing and unique dialogue delivery to spread laughs to audiences across all ages. Not just Sree Vishnu, Vennela Kishore's impeccable comedy timing was also one of the main reasons for Single to emerge a giant hit at the box office.

Vennela Kishore's role as the main hero alongside Sree Vishnu is undeniable, and Single proved to be another hit for Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts. This year has been excellent for the production office, as they scored smash hits in Thandel and Single.

Single is still in theaters, and those who want to watch the movie on OTT will have to wait a few more weeks to watch it.

Single Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sree Vishnu's Movie Online?

The streaming rights for Single were bagged by Amazon Prime Video, and owing to the typical 4-week window rule that's in place, the movie will mostly land on Prime in the first week of June. The single's OTT release date will mostly be June 6th, 2025, and it remains to be seen if the makers want to push the streaming release by a week owing to the film's buzz in theaters.

However, this week also sees the release of Bhairavam in theaters, which will receive additional screens. As a result, it makes sense for all parties involved to have Single's OTT release in the first week of June. Prime Video has not yet confirmed the OTT release date for Single.