Raid 2 OTT Release: Ajay Devgn Film's Likely Streaming Date on Netflix Revealed!

Ajay Devgn has been a giant star at the Bollywood box office for decades, and his recent movie Raid 2 also emerged as a decent hit. Despite mixed reviews, people went to watch Raid 2 in the theaters and appreciated Ajay and Riteish's acting. Even the movie's overall collections were outstanding, considering how mixed the reviews of the movie were. The movie amassed more than Rs.200 crores at the worldwide box office, and it was the eighth Ajay Devgn film to achieve this feat.

Now, we will release the movie on OTT following the conclusion of its theatrical run. Unlike South Indian movies, Hindi films have the eight-week window agreement between a film's theatrical and its streaming release. This is why Raid 2, which came out May 1, will be released in late June or early July.

Raid 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Movie Online?

OTT giant Netflix has bagged the digital streaming rights of Raid 2. In the past couple of months, Netflix has become the home for almost all the big films from Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, and Raid 2 will also join them. Netflix has a significant collection of Ajay Devgn's films on its platform, and Raid 2 will now be included as well.

The expected streaming date for Raid 2 will most likely be the 27th of June, and if that date gets missed, fans can expect the film to stream from the 4th or 5th of July onward. Just like it did in the theatrical run, Raid 2 will also be lauded by OTT fans owing to its fresh concept, even though the film resorts to hero worship in a few places.