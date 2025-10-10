Param Sundari OTT Release Confirmed? Here's When You Can Stream This Rom Com

After enjoying a successful theatrical run that began on August 29, 2025, Param Sundari starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for its much-anticipated OTT debut. The romantic comedy is now expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video by the end of October 2025.

As per industry reports, Param Sundari will officially stream on Prime Video starting October 24, 2025. Before that, fans may get early access to the film through the transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) model on Prime Video, beginning October 10, 2025. This will allow viewers to rent and watch the movie before it becomes available to all subscribers.

The film is produced by Maddock Films, which has entered into an exclusive content partnership with Amazon Prime Video for its upcoming releases. This means several of Maddock’s major projects, including Param Sundari, Badlapur 2, Shiddat 2, and Thama, will premiere directly on the platform following their theatrical runs.

Param Sundari tells the story of Param, played by Sidharth Malhotra, a young and ambitious investor from Delhi who tries to outsmart his father by using a matchmaking app he created. The twist comes when he is paired with Sundari, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor, a free-spirited woman running a homestay in Kerala alongside her uncle, a Kalaripayattu practitioner. The film explores how their contrasting worlds collide and how love evolves through cultural and emotional differences.

While the October 24 streaming date has been widely reported, an official confirmation from Amazon Prime Video and Maddock Films is still awaited. Fans are advised to stay tuned to the platform’s social media channels for the formal announcement.

With its blend of lighthearted humor, strong performances, and chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi, Param Sundari has already charmed audiences in theatres. As it prepares for its OTT release, anticipation is running high to see if the romantic comedy can replicate its big-screen success on streaming platforms.