OTT: Netflix's Adolescence Shatters Records, Surpasses Stranger Things in Streaming Minutes

Adolescence began its journey at a slower pace and quickly gained popularity among the audience. Adolescence was initially thought of as a slow-paced, investigative thriller, but as more people started watching it, it has turned into a must-watch show for teens and their parents.

The show conveys a message about the impact of Instagram, and other social media platforms have become sources of validation for young teens who were getting influenced by the lofty and fake standards set by social media.

Adolescence quickly became everyone's favorite, and the OTT show quickly garnered significant viewership on Netflix. It became the most-watched show in not just the UK but also the USA, India, and multiple other nations.

Additionally, Adolescence sparked important discussions about mental health and emphasized how parents should recognize changes in their children's behavioral patterns early on so they can engage in conversations to address these issues.

This show, which also received rave praise from fans for its performances, has created a history during its OTT run. For long, Stranger Things has dominated the streaming charts for Wednesday before A Wednesday came and created a sensation. The show ended up being the highest-streamed TV show ever on the platform, with more than 250 million streaming minutes to its name.

Stranger Things was second until Adolescence came and broke that record by clocking more than 141.2 million streaming minutes. It will be interesting to see if Adolescence ultimately surpasses A Wednesday's viewership record.