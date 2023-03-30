Orthodox Christian clerics refuse to leave Kiev monastery

Kiev, March 30 (IANS) Despite a planned eviction order issued by the Ukrainian government for hundreds of priests, monks and students, Orthodox Christian clerics have refused to leave a historic monastery in the capital city.

The Pechersk Lavra is a seat of Ukraine's Orthodox Church (UOC), which split from the Moscow patriarchate after Russia launched its war on February 24, 2022, reports the BBC.

Since its foundation as the cave monastery in 1051, the Lavra has been a pre-eminent centre of Eastern Orthodox Christianity in Eastern Europe.

The UOC had been ordered to leave the site by the end of Wednesday.

The Ukrainian government, which owns the vast 11th Century monastery overlooking the Dnipro river, said the eviction decision was taken after a commission discovered multiple violations of the tenancy agreement of the complex, which is also a Unesco World Heritage Site.

But Metropolitan Clement, head of the UOC press office, said there were "no legal grounds" for the expulsion, announced earlier this month.

"If the government forces us to do it illegally, it's called totalitarianism. We don't need such a state or government. We have the constitution and laws. We don't accept other methods," he told the BBC.

Ukrainian authorities have also accused some UOC members of covertly supporting Moscow during the war, although some leaders have denounced the Russian invasion.

Last year, Ukraine's security service carried out a raid of the Lavra and other buildings belonging to the UOC, and dozens of clerics were arrested on accusations of treason and collaboration with Russia, reports the BBC.

The UOC, however, says there is no evidence to support the charges.

