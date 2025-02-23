Orban rejects Ukraine's NATO membership, imposes conditions on EU entry

Budapest, Feb 23 (IANS) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposed Ukraine's bid to join NATO, and pledged to block its access to the European Union (EU) if it runs counter to Hungary's interests.

In his state-of-the-nation speech in Budapest, Orban on Saturday said, "Against Hungary and the Hungarians, Ukraine will never be a member of the European Union," emphasising the Hungarians' right to decide on the EU membership, Xinhua news agency reported.

He warned that Ukraine's accession would ruin Hungarian farmers and the entire national economy, "Ukraine’s accession would destroy Hungarian farmers, and not only them, but the entire Hungarian national economy."

Orban also stressed the significance of the post-conflict period following Russia-Ukraine armed conflict, arguing it is more important than the war itself. He underscored Ukraine's role as a "buffer zone" between NATO and Russia, firmly rejecting the notion of Ukraine as a NATO member.

A consistent critic of most European leaders' handling of the conflict in Ukraine, Orban accused them of dragging the West into a futile and dangerous confrontation.

The debate over Ukraine's future comes amid discussions over ending the three-year military conflict. This follows recent high-level talks in Saudi Arabia between US and Russian officials on a potential peace deal - a meeting notably absent of EU and Ukrainian representatives. Ukrainian President Zelensky has reiterated that any peace plan excluding Ukraine's direct input is unacceptable.

