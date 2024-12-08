Opposition groups must not be allowed to control Syria: Russian FM

Doha, Dec 8 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Syrian opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is a "terrorist organisation," and such groups must not be allowed to take control of Syria.

While attending the Doha Forum 2024 in Qatar, Lavrov highlighted the role of the Russian Air Force in assisting the Syrian government to combat opposition forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a trilateral meeting with Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers, Lavrov said the three parties had reached a consensus on the need for coordinated efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution, emphasising that hostilities in Syria must come to an immediate end.

Since November 27, Syrian rebel groups, led by the HTS, have launched major offensives on multiple fronts in Syria, advancing further on government-held territories after seising key cities like Aleppo and Hama.

The Doha Forum is an annual event focusing on regional and international issues and global challenges. This year's forum, themed "The Innovation Imperative," is taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

